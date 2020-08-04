An African savannah bunchgrass introduced to the United States in the 1930s for livestock forage, Buffelgrass (Cenchrus ciliaris) has become an invasive scourge.
The drought-tolerant, fire-adapted grass outcompetes native vegetation, increasing both the frequency and intensity of Sonoran Desert wildfire.
University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Specialist Dr. Elise Gornish will talk about Buffelgrass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6 during this week’s free online webinar arranged by Gila County Cooperative Extension.
The free online webinar will stream live at arizona.zoom.us/j/95879141421; and you can also find easy, convenient, direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila — or join the growing audience of followers at facebook.com/gilaextension for weekly updates, and to connect with Gila County Cooperative Extension for other programs, talks and links.
Weekly gardening-horticulture webinars are arranged and moderated by Chris Jones, extension agent for University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension. To be added to his invite list, call 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
