Azcourthelp.org has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues — and hosts online webinars this month, also free, starting at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a Family Court 101 forum explaining the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case. That same day at noon there’s a separate session, also free, exploring bankruptcy. Find links at Azcourthelp.org, and mark your calendar for legal aid online:
• Oct. 6 Family Court 101: 11 a.m., explains the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case
• Oct. 6 Bankruptcy: noon
• Oct. 7 Adoption: 10 a.m., an overview of adoption laws, the Indian Child Welfare Act and step-parent adoptions
• Oct. 20 Adult Guardianship and Conservatorship: 10 a.m.
• Oct. 20 Parenting Time: noon, learn about parenting time and legal decision-making
• Oct. 28 Immigration: noon
AZCourtHelp.org is administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona. The website clearly asserts it “cannot provide legal assistance or give legal advice ... cannot replace an attorney ... cannot take sides in a case.”
What can be found at AZCourtHelp.org
The site:
• Assists people who need to utilize court services find the information they need about their court: location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc.
• Provides support of Arizona law librarians: live chat forums to answer legal information questions, details on upcoming Legal Talk clinics, and other information needed by self-represented litigants.
• Links and resources to other specialized legal information websites that provide broader legal information and access, when possible, to free and reduced legal assistance: azlawhelp.org, lawforseniors.org,lawforveterans.org, and lawforkids.org
Legal Questions Answered at azlawhelp.org
Question: Is there an agency that will assist with figuring out all the paperwork after the sudden death of my father?
Answer: If you have questions about settling affairs, you may want to contact an attorney to find out how Arizona’s Probate Code A.R.S. 14-3101 through A.R.S. 14-3974 applies to your situation. In addition, the clerk’s office in the Superior Court can provide forms and applications necessary to initiate the process of settling your father’s affairs.
Question: How many employees must an employer have to fall under Arizona’s age discrimination laws?
Answer: According to A.R.S. § 41-1461, which defines employer, states employers with 15 or more employees during 20 or more weeks of the current or preceding calendar year are covered by the Arizona Civil Rights Act. Note that ACRA only applies to those who are 40 years old or older. See A.R.S. § 41-1465.
Question: When is it not legal to terminate an employee; i.e., what are the grounds for termination of employment that the law prohibits?
Answer: Arizona law provides that an employer may terminate an employee at any time. The term is called “at-will employment.” The legal basis for this is that the employment relationship is considered to be like a contract and at any time either party may decide to end the employment relationship. (A.R.S. § 23-1501). So, generally, an employer can terminate the employee for any reason and at any time without any notice. However, there are some exceptions; the complete list is posted at azlawhelp.org/viewquestions.cfm
Question: My mother passed away — in her will she designated that I was to receive 75%, my sister the remaining 25%, upon the sale of her home. I need to transfer title to me, how?
Answer: If the equity value of the home is greater than $75,000, a probate will need to be opened. The Personal Representative of the Estate, once appointed by the court, can then do a Deed of Distribution to show how the property ownership is split. The Personal Representative could also simply list the house for sale and then divide the proceeds according to the will. If the property is worth less $75,000, the property can be “collected” by affidavit, which is filed with the court and then the title can be transferred. A new deed would be recorded to show the change in ownership.
Question: Am I required by law to give a formal 5- or 10-day notice for repairs for lack of hot water to terminate our lease if no reasonable effort was made within 5 days to fix the issue or was our initial maintenance request sufficient notice of the problem?
Answer: The Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act at A.R.S. 33-1361 says the following: “If there is a material noncompliance by the landlord with the rental agreement ... the tenant may deliver a written notice to the landlord specifying the acts and omissions constituting the breach and that the rental agreement will terminate upon a date not less than ten days after receipt of the notice if the breach is not remedied in ten days. If there is a noncompliance by the landlord with section 33-1324 materially affecting health and safety [such as a failure to supply “reasonable amounts of hot water”], the tenant may deliver a written notice to the landlord specifying the acts and omissions constituting the breach and that the rental agreement will terminate upon a date not less than five days after receipt of the notice if the breach is not remedied in five days.” What this means is that the tenant must provide the landlord with written notice not only of the existence of a problem but also of the tenant’s intention to terminate the rental agreement if that problem is not fixed within 5 or 10 days (depending on whether it materially affects health and safety).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!