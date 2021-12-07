Wildfires in the Globe area have become increasing large and more frequent over the past two decades, and the Rim Country has seen its share as well.
Learn steps to Firewise your home and landscape online at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 during a free webinar.
Embers are a major source of home ignitions during wildfires, during a concise one-hour presentation hosted by Christopher Jones, Gila County’s Cooperative Extension Agent with the University of Arizona, those who attend will learn how to mitigate exposure to fires in the ponderosa forest of the Payson region, or lower Sonoran Desert of southern Gila County. Jones will discuss how homeowners and landscape designers can plan for wildfire in order to prevent home ignitions, as well as how to maintain desert landscapes and homes to be Firewise. He will also introduce and discuss the excellent and free guide to Landscape Plants for the Arizona Desert, and explain how residents can use it for plant recommendations suitable to different landscapes and elevations that vary from Sonoran Desert to Mogollon Rim Country.
These informative online chats are arranged and moderated by Jones. Cooperative Extension’s website https://extension.arizona.edu/gila has an array of links to programs, talks and resources for Rim Country gardeners. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, to join Jones and a local network of gardeners and green-thumbed followers at facebook.com/gilaextension.
To be added to Jones’ invite list for winter gardening and horticulture workshops, call 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
