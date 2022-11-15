The first jury trial held in the new Gila County Tommie Cline Martin Complex was in October.
Tim Wright, presiding Superior Court and District 2 judge, oversaw the trial and shared his perspective with the Roundup.
Originally, the case was scheduled for three days in Payson and three days in Globe. At the last minute, it became possible to hold it entirely in Payson, Wright said.
“From a personal perspective it was great, I was able to go home each day ... I did that from Globe too, but it made for a very long day,” Wright said.
It benefited the investigator for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office in the same way and most of the jury members were local as well. Wright said only a couple were from Globe.
He said the county courts are working to create a split jury pool — one would serve in Payson, the other in Globe; the split would be the Roosevelt Lake bridge. For the time being, the county’s one jury pool includes residents from throughout the county, regardless of where they live.
Wright explained between 50 and 90 residents are called for duty when there is a jury trial. They are sent a questionnaire prior to reporting for duty. It includes information about the case and asks if the prospective juror has been involved or knows of someone who has been involved in a similar case, among numerous other questions. He said through the questionnaire, 15% to 20% of the pool is eliminated. The rest must report to the court for an interview by the clerk of the court or a staff member and then go before the attorneys for an additional interview and selection or rejection.
Wright said the new facility has plenty of space in the lobby and courtroom for potential jurors to wait through the process. For the October trial, 14 jurors were selected — 12 were seated and two were alternates.
“The facility is beautiful,” Wright said, adding that the large room is the biggest courtroom in the county and the jury space is also the best.
The only glitch is with the acoustics in the courtroom. The sound is loud enough for people to hear it, but the problem is in understanding what is being said, Wright said.
The court staff also needs to remember to accommodate the jurors’ comfort. “We forgot to make sure there was coffee in the jury room,” he said.
However, it has a sink and faucet, a counter and its own bathroom.
Wright said he heard the chairs in the jury room are more comfortable than those in the jury box. Whether the more comfortable chairs go into the jury box depends on how long the jury is expected to be in the box. He added he had not had any direct feedback from anyone, though.
The multi-use room in the new building is a great trial facility and the courts have access to it Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, he said.
Besides the jurors, the facility has an office for the judge next to the courtroom, an alcove for court staff, and an office for the defense attorney.
While the first jury trial in the new facility had a lot of potential jurors on hand, Wright said there were few members of the public present.
The sentencing in this first jury trial in the new facility was expected to be Monday, Wright said.
He said the largest public turnout for felony trials that he’s handled were for the recent James Duncan case and that of Daniel Rawlings and his wife, Lacey Rawlings, in January 2021.
Wright said between 60 to 70 people came to Globe for the Duncan trial. However, a trial did not take place, instead the defendant waived his right to a jury trial and was found guilty as charged on three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and extreme driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
There was also no trial in the Rawlings’ case involving the drowning deaths of three children in Tonto Creek.
Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, a Pinetop-Lakeside couple at the center of a widely followed case began after Daniel Rawlings drove through flood waters at the Bar X crossing of Tonto Creek in 2019, resulting in the drowning deaths of three children who were in his vehicle. Both Daniel Rawlings and Lacey Rawlings entered plea agreements that saved them from going to trial for child abuse and manslaughter charges.
The new courtroom is not just for jury trials. The Gila County Courts handle from 400 to 600 felony cases per year, with 60% from the Payson area and 40% from the Globe area, Wright said. He added the number of felony cases is closer to 400 now, attributing that to the change in marijuana laws. “When you take away a class of drugs, making them legal, you don’t see those cases anymore.”
The courts see just as many civil cases, plus 200 to 300 family court cases.
The new facility helps move the cases along, he said. There are four or five cases scheduled every day, and the one ready to go is on the docket.
The number of Superior Court districts and judges is determined by population, but the county can appoint as many judges pro tem as needed.
“Right now between Judge Bryan Chambers, myself, and our Judge Pro Tem David Wolak, we’re handling things and it’s going smoothly,” Wright said.
With so many cases in court, the courtrooms — the new one in Payson and the older one, plus two in the Globe county complex — are busy every day, except Tuesdays, when the new courtroom in Payson and the large courtroom in Globe are reserved for meetings of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
The facility also has offices for the District 1 and 2 Supervisors, Steve Christensen and Woody Cline; Christensen’s executive assistant Cheryl Sluyter; James Menlove, county manager; or other county staff when they are in Payson. It also houses satellite offices for the county assessor and county recorder and county treasurer. Additionally, there is space dedicated to county IT staff and three conference rooms of varying sizes. Wright said this includes the jury room when it is not in use. When a jury trial is taking place, the county also reserves parking for the jurors on the west side of the building so they don’t have to look for parking space.
“We work as a team — all the county staff — and accommodate one another as we can. Even though the room here was set aside for early voting in October, Sadie Bingham said it was not needed by her department, so it was available to hold that first jury trial here all four days,” Wright said.
“I want to say how grateful I am to the supervisors and county administrative team for this new facility. Courts are not for the judges and county staff, they are for the people,” he concluded.
