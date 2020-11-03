Rim Country residents who participate in one of two upcoming blood drives will get free tests for COVID-19 antibodies.
Donated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 in Pine-Strawberry at the First Baptist Church or attend the drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Expedition Church in Payson.
Schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541) or call 877-258-4825. A donation can save up to three lives. Each pint is tested for the presence of antibodies to COVID-19.
Vitalant sponsors both blood drives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!