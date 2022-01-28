A limited number of COVID-19 tests are available for free at area libraries thanks to a cooperative effort between the Gila County Library District and Gila County Health and Emergency Services.

The BinaxNOW kits, each containing two tests, are only for those with symptoms and are available for curbside pickup only, not in the library.

Call once you have parked and staff will bring you a kit, you will also be asked to provide information to four questions, no personal identifying information will be asked.

The test is an antigen test that only detects an active infection through nasal swabs; results are provided in 15 minutes.

Find video instructions at https://www.google.com/search?q=binaxnow+instructions+video.

The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Road, the phone number is 928-474-9260. The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library is at 6124 Randall Place, Pine, the phone number is 928-476-3678.

