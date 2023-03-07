Stephanie Miller teaches parenting classes and tells the Roundup that a few of the most common topics broached by participants are:
• What is discipline and why is it important?
• How do I create a bond with my young child?
• My child has major tantrums; how do I handle it?
• And how can I take care of myself if I’m always taking care of my children?
“This is a frequent occurrence; we see parents not finding the just right amount of self-care – and it’s important to know that self-care is not selfish. With support from other families, our caring for the caregiver lessons, we give resources as well as techniques on how important it is for you, your children and your parenting to get just the right amount of self-care,” Miller says.
Answers to those other questions:
She smiles and adds, “Enroll in my next class. They’re free, taught once a week, and a new session starts each month. Active Parenting First Five Years classes are sponsored by First Things First, which allows us to provide a free car seat to each registered participant who completes all four classes. We also have free diapers.”
Hybrid Classes – Online or In Person
Even if you’re an experienced parent, you’ll add to your child-rearing toolkit in the free series of Active Parenting classes coached by Miller, Rim Country’s youth and family educator with Arizona Youth Partnership and support from First Things First. Sessions this month offer the convenient option of classes either in person or online via Zoom, at 6 p.m. each Thursday in March. Social distancing and safety precautions moved classes online, the new ‘hybrid’ series allows both options. These classes welcome more than new parents or parents-to-be; caregivers, babysitters, grandparents, moms, dads, aunts, uncles may enroll, and classes are free. Those who complete all four qualify for free child car seats or $20 gift cards; and diapers, too.
“Active Parenting classes will meet weekly, and new participants are welcome to use our website (see link below), or email me at Stephaniem@AZYP.org, or call me at 928-224-8451 so I can get you signed up. We try to make it as convenient as possible for new parents, or parents-to-be, to join us! And I have free diapers, car seats and gift card incentives to all who complete the series of weekly classes.”
There’s a convenient new signup portal at tinyurl.com/2c3s25tk, or just email Stephanie to request she send the link by email.
Friendships With Other Parents
“Active parenting classes were first brought to Payson six years ago, and I, myself, took them as a single mom looking for additional support. I was able to take the information from these courses and pass it along to the families I worked with… and I made amazing lifelong friendships with other parents taking these courses, many of whom I still talk to regularly. I was taught so much about patience as a parent as well as how to communicate with my child for his own needs. I loved the program then and I’m proud to continue it within our community.”
“My biggest goal is to get rid of the stigma that only young parents can benefit from these classes. These are open to everyone looking to better their knowledge of parenting in the ages of birth to five years old.
Editor’s Note: There’s still time to enroll in the March series of classes – sign up online at tinyurl.com/2c3s25tk or join Miller’s email list for April and May. Call her at 928-224-8451 or email Stephaniem@AZYP.org.
