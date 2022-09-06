Azcourthelp.org has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues – and hosts online webinars this month, also free.
Sept. 13 – brings a familiar topic with “Family Court 101.”
Sept. 22 – explore a new topic, “Your Rights as an Employee.”
Prior legal talk topics are also online anytime you want to view them as videos at azcourthelp.org/video-tutorials, with concise videos that range from simple and basic topics that demystify the court process – “Going to Court” and “Preparing For Court” and “Whether or Not to Hire a Lawyer,” to specific workshops on “Understanding Your Traffic Ticket,” “Eviction,” “Probate,” “I’m Being Sued, What Do I Do?” “Tribal Law in Arizona,” “Adult Guardianship,” “Student Loan Legal Obligations,” “Payday Loans,” “Marijuana Expungement in Arizona,” and even “Lemon Laws in Arizona.”
This month’s calendar includes:
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, noon – Family Court 101.
• Wednesday, Sept. 14, noon – Adult Guardianship.
• Thursday, Sept. 15, noon – How to Apply for an Order of Protection.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, noon – How to Write a Will.
• Thursday, Sept. 22, noon – Your Rights as an Employee.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, noon – Probate and Estate Planning.
AZCourtHelp.org is administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona. The website clearly asserts it “cannot provide legal assistance or give legal advice ... cannot replace an attorney ... cannot take sides in a case.” What can be found at AZCourtHelp.org? The site assists people who need to utilize court services find the information they need about their court: location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc. It also provides support of Arizona law librarians: live chat forums to answer legal information questions, details on upcoming legal talk clinics, and other information needed by self-represented litigants. And the site has links and resources to other specialized legal information websites that provide broader legal information and access, when possible, to free and reduced legal assistance: azlawhelp.org, lawforseniors.org, lawforveterans.org, and lawforkids.org.
