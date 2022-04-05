Azcourthelp.org has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues and also hosts online webinars.
The free webinars this month include:
• April 6 with Navigating the Family Court Mediation Process
• April 7 with Family Court 101, which explains the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case.
These topics and more are also online anytime you want to view them as videos at azcourthelp.org/video-tutorials, with concise videos that range from simple and basic topics that demystify the court process (“Going to Court,” “Preparing For Court,” and “Whether or Not to Hire a Lawyer) to specific workshops on such topics as: Understanding Your Traffic Ticket, Eviction, Probate, I’m Being Sued, What Do I Do?, Tribal Law in Arizona, Adult Guardianship, Student Loan Legal Obligations, Payday Loans, Marijuana Expungement in Arizona, and even Lemon Laws in Arizona.
April’s program
• Wednesday, April 6, noon – Navigating the Family Court Mediation Process; Perspectives from a Family Law Attorney and Mediator
• Thursday, April 7, noon – Family Court 101. Learn the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case
• Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m. – Probate and Estate Planning; questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust
• Wednesday, April 13, 10 a.m. – Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence
• Wednesday, April 13, noon – Adult Guardianship and Conservatorship; this talk will explain how to get legal authority over an adult with diminished capacity
• Thursday, April 14, noon – How to Sue Someone
AZCourtHelp.org is administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona. The website clearly asserts it “cannot provide legal assistance or give legal advice ... cannot replace an attorney … cannot take sides in a case.”
What can be found at AZCourtHelp.org
The site assists people who need to utilize court services find the information they need about their court, such as location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc. It also provides support of Arizona law librarians – live chat forums to answer legal information questions, details on upcoming legal talk clinics, and other information needed by self-represented litigants. And the site has links and resources to other specialized legal information websites that provide broader legal information and access, when possible, to free and reduced legal assistance:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!