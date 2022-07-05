There are several Azcourthelp.org free online legal forums in July. The schedule includes: Court Appointed Special Advocates, 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Friday, July 15; Accessing Phones and Online Accounts After a Death, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 19; Understanding Social Security Disability, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 20; Ready for School – Co-parenting Tips to Set Your Child Up for a Successful School Year, 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 26.
Azcourthelp.org has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues – and hosts online webinars. Prior legal talk topics are also online anytime you want to view them as videos at azcourthelp.org/video-tutorials, with concise videos that range from topics that demystify the court process to specifics workshops.
AZCourtHelp.org is administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona. The website clearly asserts it “cannot provide legal assistance or give legal advice … cannot replace an attorney … cannot take sides in a case.” What can be found at AZCourtHelp.org? The site assists people who need to utilize court services find the information they need about their court: location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc. It also provides support of Arizona law librarians: live chat forums to answer legal information questions; details on upcoming legal talk clinics; and other information needed by self-represented litigants.
