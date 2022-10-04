Each month Azcourthelp.org has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues – and hosts online webinars this month, also free, continuing during October with the dates and topics below. Friday this week brings two separate sessions Family Court 101 at noon, followed by Social Security 101 at 1:00 p.m.
Prior legal talk topics are also online anytime you want to view them as videos at azcourthelp.org/video-tutorials, with concise videos that range from simple and basic topics that demystify the court process (“Going to Court” and “Preparing For Court,” “Whether or Not to Hire a Lawyer) to specific workshops on Understanding Your Traffic Ticket, Eviction, Probate; “I’m Being Sued, What Do I Do?;” Tribal Law in Arizona, Adult Guardianship, Student Loan Legal Obligations, Payday Loans, Marijuana Expungement in Arizona — and even Lemon Laws in Arizona.
This month’s calendar includes:
Oct. 7 at noon, Family Court 101
Oct. 7 at 1:00 p.m., Social Security 101
Oct. 18 at noon, U.S. Student Debt Relief Plan: Don’t Miss Out
Oct. 20 at noon, Becoming a Personal Representative (or Executor) After a Death
Oct. 25 at 1:00 p.m. How to Set Up Your Family for a Successful Holiday Season after Divorce or Separation
Oct. 26 at 11:00 a.m. Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment
AZCourtHelp.org is administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona. The website clearly asserts it “cannot provide legal assistance or give legal advice ... cannot replace an attorney ... cannot take sides in a case.” What can be found at AZCourtHelp.org? The site assists people who need to utilize court services find the information they need about their court: location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc. It also provides support of Arizona law librarians: live chat forums to answer legal information questions, details on upcoming legal talk clinics, and other information needed by self-represented litigants. And the site has links and resources to other specialized legal information websites that provide broader legal information and access, when possible, to free and reduced legal assistance: azlawhelp.org, lawforseniors.org, lawforveterans.org, and lawforkids.org.
