Each month Azcourthelp.org has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues – and hosts online webinars this month, also free, continuing during October with the dates and topics below. Friday this week brings two separate sessions Family Court 101 at noon, followed by Social Security 101 at 1:00 p.m.

Prior legal talk topics are also online anytime you want to view them as videos at azcourthelp.org/video-tutorials, with concise videos that range from simple and basic topics that demystify the court process (“Going to Court” and “Preparing For Court,” “Whether or Not to Hire a Lawyer) to specific workshops on Understanding Your Traffic Ticket, Eviction, Probate; “I’m Being Sued, What Do I Do?;” Tribal Law in Arizona, Adult Guardianship, Student Loan Legal Obligations, Payday Loans, Marijuana Expungement in Arizona — and even Lemon Laws in Arizona.

