Begin taking control of your spending, debt and financial future and register for this four-week series of free 90-minute Friday evening online workshops that will help you save money and boost credit, be financially ready for an emergency and tackle debt.
University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County instructor Cate Gore hosts a new series of online Friday evening personal finance classes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting Aug. 13. The first evening is to coach participants on how to create and stick with a spending plan. Successive Friday evenings explore themes such as planning for emergency events, Aug. 20; costs of debt, Aug. 27; and understanding our credit score and credit reports, Sept. 3.
Cooperative Extension Gila County also hosts 5:30 p.m. Monday online workshops exploring budgeting and debt reduction in a series titled: Where Does Your Money Go? To register or ask questions about the classes email cgore@email.arizona.edu or call 928-402-8589. Find class announcements and budget tips at facebook.com/gilaextension, or join an affiliate group page for helpful tips about budgeting and parenting on Facebook — just search keywords for the group “U of A Cooperative Extension Financial Literacy & Positive Discipline.”
