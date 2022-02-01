Even if you’re an experienced parent, you’ll add to your child-rearing toolkit in the free series of Active Parenting classes coached by Tawnee Johnson, Rim Country’s youth and family educator with Arizona Youth Partnership’s Starting Out Right program. COVID-19 social distancing and safety precautions moved her 2020 classes online, but Tawnee’s new “hybrid” series begins at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 and participants are invited to attend online or live, in-person.
“Active Parenting classes will meet weekly from Feb. 1 through Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and new participants are welcome to register on our website (see link below), or email me tawnee@azyp.org, call 928-224-8451 or connect at facebook.com/azyptawnee. We try to make it as convenient as possible for new parents, or parents-to-be, to join us! And have free diapers, car seats and gift card incentives to all who complete the series of weekly classes,” Johnson said.
Ask recent participants for a class review, and you’ll hear comments like this one, “My experience with the parenting class I attended with Tawnee was a success and something I try to use more often in my daily parenting.
“I learned so much about my child that helped me see from their perspective. The class made me want to fully understand my children and empower them the best that I can.
“I’m thankful the class was available to me and for all it offers. I’m thankful I can look back in my worksheet or videos when needed. I would highly recommend this class to all the mothers and mothers-to-be I’ve come across. Overall, I’m thankful for the experience.”
Lessons include:
• Discipline methods
• Positive ways to set boundaries
• Balanced parenting style
• Nutrition plays a huge part in your child’s brain development
• Interaction and time spent with your child helps with their brain development – “Be present in their lives.”
• Setting up routines with your child helps them feel safe and secure
