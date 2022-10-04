Even if you’re an experienced parent, you’ll add to your child-rearing tool kit in the free series of Active Parenting classes coached by Stephanie Miller, Rim Country’s youth and family educator with Arizona Youth Partnership’s Starting Out Right program.

Sessions this month offer the convenient option of either an 11 a.m. class each Wednesday, or 6 p.m. on Fridays. Social distancing and safety precautions moved the 2020 classes online, but Stephanie’s new “hybrid” series begins tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.) and participants are invited to attend online or live, in-person.

