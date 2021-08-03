Even if you’re an experienced parent, you’ll add to your child-rearing tool kit in the free series of Active Parenting classes coached by Tawnee Johnson, Rim Country’s youth and family educator with Arizona Youth Partnership’s Starting Out Right program.
COVID-19 social distancing and safety precautions moved the 2020 classes online, but Johnson’s new “hybrid” series begins on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Payson Public Library and parents (or parents-to-be) are welcome to attend either in person or online via Zoom.
“Our first hybrid class starts Aug. 18 and continues each Wednesday evening through Sept. 8 at the library in its new conference room, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” says Johnson.
A convenient new signup portal is at azyp.org/youth-and-family-service-programs/ftf-registration — or just email Johnson and she’ll send the link by email. “Participants earn more than parental coping skills, they also get free diapers; and we usually have a limited number of car seats also available, free, to class participants who complete the series,” she said.
Do the classes help?
Just ask Caitlin. She participated along with her husband in the debut Active Parenting series in Payson in 2018 — and returned for more the following year.
“I am so grateful for Active Parenting: First Five Years. As a first-time parent, these classes have really helped. They are fun, enlightening, and educational. They have provided me with the tools I’ve needed to better myself as a parent. I keep going back to these classes not only because I learn something new every time, but to hear other parents’ experiences and share mine. It really does take a village and this class is my village.”
To join a free online class signup via the Arizona Youth Partnership website link above or learn more with an email to tawnee@azyp.org, call 928-224-8451 or connect on Facebook: facebook.com/azyptawnee.
Lessons include:
• Discipline methods
• Positive ways to set boundaries
• Balanced parenting style
• Nutrition plays a huge part in your child’s brain development
• Interaction and time spent with your child help with their brain development (be present in their lives)
• Setting up routines with your child helps them feel safe and secure
• Building a bond with your child
