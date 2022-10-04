Gila County Government posted new job opportunities this week — new ones range from a records clerk working for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, to a community health specialist. More details are below, and complete job descriptions are posted at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz.
Gila County has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to mechanics, heavy equipment operators, department managers and directors. Human Resources upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, convenient and entirely online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs — whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers sign up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history — and that background info remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out those same fields of information on future, or multiple, applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at (928) 402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
And Yes, We’re Hiring
Among new jobs posted most recently? records clerk for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office in Payson, a part-time job paying from $32,398-$40,498 annually. Tasks include verifying and releasing departmental reports to relevant agencies; ensuring timely processing of departmental reports; entering and processing citations, warnings, pawn shop tickets, decline case reports, property release forms and scientific exam results. There’s more: this position also processes public records requests; redacts personal identifying information; maintains records of released information and ensures compliance with state and federal laws; also processes pawn shop tickets; audits records for accuracy; submits information to accounting for invoice processing. Fingerprinting; civil service and impound hearings are on the job description, too.
Community Health Specialist: $34,431-$43,039. Interacts with the public on a regular basis and implements curricula that promotes healthy behaviors, develops ways to reach various County populations through presentations, media and one-on-one counseling, coordinates and/or attends community events promoting health and well-being, administers clinical services as needed, produces and/or utilizes program reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!