road grader

If you know how to operate heavy equipment, Gila County has several job openings that you might want to apply for — Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator — four separate positions, one each based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, $39,186-$48,983 and Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator Senior, at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $44,387-$55,484.

 Gila County

Gila County government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to department managers and directors — check out the range of jobs below in Rim Country communities from Payson and Star Valley to Tonto Basin and Young.

Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs on a desktop PC, tablet, or a mobile device. Job seekers sign-up now with the NEOGOV — find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history; that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that interest you. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or email employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.