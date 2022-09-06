If you know how to operate heavy equipment, Gila County has several job openings that you might want to apply for — Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator — four separate positions, one each based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, $39,186-$48,983 and Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator Senior, at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $44,387-$55,484.
Gila County government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to department managers and directors — check out the range of jobs below in Rim Country communities from Payson and Star Valley to Tonto Basin and Young.
Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs on a desktop PC, tablet, or a mobile device. Job seekers sign-up now with the NEOGOV — find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history; that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that interest you. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or email employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
Job openings
• Health & Emergency Management Department hopes to hire an environmental health specialist, salary range $48,089 to $60,111, and a mission to protect the health of Gila County citizens, their families and visitors by conducting compliance and complaint inspections of food establishments, new/revised onsite wastewater systems, swimming pools, hotel/motels, children’s camps, day care centers, schools as well as investigating public health nuisance complaints to ensure compliance with state and local health codes and ordinances.
• Justice Court needs a clerk, at a salary range from $35,529 to $44,411, to process new case filings in the court, assist with customer service over the phone or in person. Process mail, motions and completing other procedures as required for case management. Customer assistance more detailed in nature relating to civil matters, orders of protection, injunctions of harassment and forcible detainers. Assisting criminal clerk with sentencing more detailed in nature for criminal cases requiring fine and surcharge details. This position processes incoming cases and orders, maintains files, provides customer service and backup.
• Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator — four separate positions, one each based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, $39,186 to $48,983.
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $52,362 to $65,453.
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104 to $91,563.
• Deputy County Attorney Senior, $80,347 to $100,434 — but, depending upon experience, could be eligible for Deputy County Attorney ‘Principal’ with a higher salary range from $88,157 to $110,196.
• Deputy Sheriff for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, $54,772 to $68,465.
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department, $80,347 to $100,433.
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $41,800 to $50,929.
• Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator Senior, at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $44,387 to $55,484.
• Senior Planner for Community Development, $54,772 to $68,465.
• Vehicle and Equipment Mechanic Senior in Star Valley, $41,955 to $52,444.
