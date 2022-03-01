If your plants are thriving, chances are there’s some “biochar” in the potting soil mix. If you’re a land manager — biochar presents a path forward with forest management. Learn about biochar at a workshop March 9-10 designed for Globe-Miami residents, but all are welcome.
Sponsored by Gila County Cooperative Extension, the workshop demonstrates how to make a biochar kiln. Biochar is simply charcoal that’s broken into small pieces and mixed with soil, creating a soil amendment that increases water adsorption and adds long-lived organic matter to arid desert soils. Washed biochar can be added to compost for gardening and farming; and it helps plants to grow and sequester carbon.
“During the workshop we’ll explain how kiln is a simple way to make charcoal from small diameter forest fuels such as juniper, pine, salt cedar, or waste wood and yard trimmings — or any organic source,” said Chris Jones, Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent.
“During this workshop homeowners and weekend horticulturalists will learn the value of biochar, how it can be made from trees cut or large limbs pruned on their own land — waste matter that can be diverted from our limited landfill space. And on the forest-wide scale there is a potential emerging market for biochar. Sourced from forests and wildlands, it is a forest product that can help the economy and reduce wildland fire,” he added.
And who is the ideal audience for the workshop? Landowners and managers from mining companies, ranchers, non-industrial forest lands, state, county, tribal and federal lands, turf industry, landfill/waste management industry, sawmills, horticulture, agriculture, gardeners, composters.
Presenters include Utah State University Extension Specialist Darren McAvoy, along with University of Arizona Assistant Professor of Soil Science Dr. Rivka Fidel.
The biochar workshop and kiln demonstration starts with a demonstration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 9 at Russell Gulch Landfill in Globe, followed by an indoor workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 10 at Bullion Plaza Cultural Center & Museum in Miami.
For questions about the workshop call University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Christopher Jones 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu
