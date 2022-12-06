Want to get more healthy greens and veggies from your garden, boost the health of a heritage fruit tree on your land, or grow radiant flowers? Learn gardening basics and explore more advanced topics of horticulture, too, when County Extension Agent Christopher Jones hosts a weekly class that runs from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 18 to May 10.
The class features expert guest speakers from throughout Gila County and the University of Arizona.
Taught at the EAC-Payson Campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, north of E. Hwy. 260, find the class listed online as AGR230 “Gardening and Landscape” and offered during Spring semester 2023.
Jones and the guest speakers present weekly lectures and provide hands-on activities to make the course exceptionally informative.
The class and others are offered free to students age 55 years and older. Make sure to ask about the senior waiver when registering. Cost for the course includes standard tuition and fees required by Eastern Arizona College. The text is the Arizona Master Gardener Manual, available online from UA Cooperative Extension Publications. Register at the college in person, by phone at 928-468-8039 in Payson or at https://www.gilaccc.org/. January 20 is the last day to register for classes. This class also provides the training and opportunity to become a Master Gardener volunteer for Gila County. A Master Gardener receives certification after successfully completing the course, registering as an official UA volunteer and remaining active by conducting at least 50 hours of volunteer educational service in the following 12 months. Any student with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Mori Farmer, 928-474-4160. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation. For more information about the class and project, call Chris Jones, 928-402-8586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!