Chris Jones

Want to get more healthy greens and veggies from your garden, boost the health of a heritage fruit tree on your land, or grow radiant flowers? Learn gardening basics and explore more advanced topics of horticulture, too, when County Extension Agent Christopher Jones hosts a weekly class that runs from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 18 to May 10.

The class features expert guest speakers from throughout Gila County and the University of Arizona.

