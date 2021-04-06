Payson Community Garden’s Bill Pitterle explains water scheduling and optimizing water-saving techniques essential to conserve our limited resource — while still producing a bumper crop of vegetables, green and fruits. This free online water webinar is at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8.
The program is a collaboration with University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County, the Zoom link for the presentation is arizona.zoom.us/j/86171898681 and you’re welcome to login up to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An easy, convenient way to connect is via “click here” direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila. At this site you can also view dozens of prior Thursday webinar topics ranging from soil preparation to winter gardening, container gardening and more.
University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this popular series, and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension. To be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops call Jones, extension agent, University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension, 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu
Presentations continue with:
• April 15 — Tomatoes Galore
• April 22 — Transforming needs into assets: Establishing a watershed partnership
• April 29 — Climate Masters Extension & Outreach Research Report
• May 6 — Microbes and Mulch for Your Garden
