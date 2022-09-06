September brings a seasonal celebration that you just might have been unaware of until now – it’s time to decorate for Library Card Sign-Up Month. The key decoration is free – and available at your local library. If you only picture library cards as a rectangle of paper or plastic to thicken your wallet or get lost in the floor of your clutch… good news – library cards now have a digital option, too, which is ideal for students, and gives access to all digital resources as well as the extended digital collections of affiliate libraries.
Hosted across the country by the American Library Association, this month focusses on two goals: to put library cards in the hands of those who don’t have one; and to promote their use with innovative contest open to all card-holders.
Stop by the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., to request your card, then check-out (we couldn’t resist a library pun) the American Library Association’s #GetLibraryCarded contest for anyone who takes a picture with their card and posts it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #getlibrarycarded.
Like-and-follow the Gila County Library District on Facebook or visit gcldaz.org during September, too, for weekly ‘Pro Tips’ from Electronic Resources Librarian Madeline Miciotto.
“Each week this month we’ll inform our Facebook and Instagram followers about all the lesser-known perks that come with having a library card,” she said. “Watch for new posts weekly – fun facts about what your card can do for you.”
If you have questions about your library card, or online resources, call or text Madeline at 928-961-4887, or email MMiciotto@gilacountyaz.gov
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for their own library card.
Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. From free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available.
