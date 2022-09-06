library card month

September brings a seasonal celebration that you just might have been unaware of until now – it’s time to decorate for Library Card Sign-Up Month. The key decoration is free – and available at your local library. If you only picture library cards as a rectangle of paper or plastic to thicken your wallet or get lost in the floor of your clutch… good news – library cards now have a digital option, too, which is ideal for students, and gives access to all digital resources as well as the extended digital collections of affiliate libraries.

Hosted across the country by the American Library Association, this month focusses on two goals: to put library cards in the hands of those who don’t have one; and to promote their use with innovative contest open to all card-holders.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.