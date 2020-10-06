You’re feeling well, in fine health — but have the sneaking suspicion that you may already have had, and recovered from, COVID-19 at some point. Sign up for the next Vitalant blood drive in Payson and get a free antibody test.
More than 100 appointments are available and healthy donors are urged to sign up online to give a pint of blood Oct. 26 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260 in Payson.
A donation can save up to three lives. Schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541).
Mark your calendar for future fall blood drives:
• Nov. 10, Pine-Strawberry First Baptist Church
• Nov. 11, Expedition Church in Payson
Giving blood is safe: there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood donation, and blood drive staff and volunteers take precautions to assure physical distancing and donors’ safety. Donations are desperately needed — the American Red Cross is scrambling to make up for the cancellation of 13,000 blood drives across the United States, an unprecedented loss of 400,000 donations.
Vitalant sponsors both blood drives in Payson and reports, “We are providing this test to help find donors who are positive for antibodies, and who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors. Whether you test positive or negative for antibodies, we’ll provide you with your antibody test results.”
