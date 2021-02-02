On Jan. 19 the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a guaranteed maximum price construction contract valued at $5.5 million to fund the construction of new county complex in Payson.
Watch for progress next month at the crossroads of Colcord and Frontier Streets, site of Gila County’s planned 10,600 square foot multipurpose complex, just north of the existing Gila County Court facility. The long-anticipated $5,481,936 construction project expands and modernizes office space for a range of county elected offices and departments that serve Rim Country residents.
“Having a place to hold Superior Court in Payson will provide much needed court service to those of us who live in Payson and Rim Country and the large meeting room will allow a place to hold board meetings, community development meetings - and accommodate large groups,” said District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen
Plans include a new board of supervisors meeting room with state-of-the-art audio and video streaming capacity in order to improve connectivity for meetings that are increasingly live streamed and broadcast on YouTube. The meeting room space will double as a Superior courtroom; allowing Superior Court trials to be held in Payson.
The new complex provides offices and work area for the County Assessor and Recorder and office space for the County Superintendent of Schools, Treasurer, Superior Court Presiding Judge, and the county manager.
Gila County has been working with Architekton on the structural and civil design, and CORE Construction, the project construction manager for the last 12 months.
The ground breaking event for the facility is scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16.
“We firmly believe in buying-local by hiring qualified Rim Country and Gila County contractors, and 30% of subcontracting during construction over the coming year has been awarded locally,” said Woody Cline, Board of Supervisors District 3.
The county has worked with the Town of Payson, Payson Water, the Northern Gila County Sanitary District and the Town Fire Marshall to finalize the plans. The final plans call for a 10,600 square-foot building, with onsite parking south of the West Frontier and AZ 87 intersection, plus an overflow parking lot to be constructed south of Frontier Street and West of Colcord and the reconfiguring of Frontier to allow two-way traffic between SR 87 and Colcord.
“Gila County has been busy last year despite so many other negatives of 2020, the past year marked 12 months of progress by Gila County; ranging from the ribbon-cutting in October 2019 for the 5,700 square-foot Teens At Hope center and offices for Gila County Probation staff – to the more recent ribbon-cutting last fall for the new Gila County Health Center office and clinic space, recently relocated into former “NAPA building” – a 3,000 square-foot space at 110 West Main Street – that was gutted and rebuilt with a complete makeover,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Humphrey, who represents District 2.
November demolition of three obsolete buildings to make way for the new county complex has resulted in temporary relocation of the Community Action Program and Cooperative Extension staff and their offices to 514 South Beeline Highway; appointments are required in advance for in-person visits. Call Community Action staff in Payson at 928-474-7192; staff can also be reached via email at dprine@gilacountyaz.gov, or ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
