The Gila County School Superintendent’s Office and Gila County Library District have collaborated for four years on a project that will ultimately benefit high speed internet access to every community.

Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month, on KMOG Radio (1420 AM or 103.3 on your FM dial), and its next presenter is Gila County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.