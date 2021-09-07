Need a bass boat, dump truck, cement mixer or crack-patcher? Or how about an in-the-bed toolbox for your truck ... or a 1998 Dodge 2500 to accompany that truck-box you just bought?
And here’s an intriguing auction item: you could be the winning bidder on either of two refrigerated Connex boxes — just imagine converting one of those solid steel structures into an air-conditioned she-shed or a nearly earthquake-proof bug-out shelter or a unique guest house for your in-laws.
Gila County’s having a live auction of vehicles and surplus equipment, and the rapid-fire patter of a guest auctioneer will nudge buyers to compete at the Russel Gulch Landfill on Saturday morning, Sept. 18.
Prior to the start of the auction bidders must post a $100 deposit with the cashier to receive an official bidder number. Failure to pay for items will forfeit that $100 security. Bring cash, or cashier’s check — because credit cards and personal checks won’t be accepted. Potential bidders may walk the lot, literally kick the tires, and preview items from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; the auction action begins at 9:30 a.m. All items must be paid for on auction day — and purchases must be driven, towed or hauled away that same day, too. And that $100 you invested? Winning bidders will have $100 deducted from the sale of the item, with the bidder paying the balance — or being refunded the difference.
What’s on the auction block?
Cruise Car Golf Cart (All American series); 1975 Wells box trailer; 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe; 1992 Dodge Caravan, 1998 Dodge 2500 truck, 1990 Cadillac Sedan deVille, 1997 Dodge Caravan, 2000 Chevy Cavalier, 1994 Dodge Caravan, 1999 Dodge Caravan, 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, 1981 Subaru SW, 1997 Chevy Blazer S-10, 2 refrigerated Cone boxes; 1980 White Western Star dump truck, 2-10 wheeler 12-yard dump beds, Dump bed, Generator, 4-6 hole 10.00-15 Wheels (2 sets); Spreader box, 2-2 ½ t road assy lot, 10 hole 10.00-r22 wheel; 10 hole 9.00-r20 wheel; an unknown amount of old cable; loader bucket, sweeper Hba841; 1979 Mack dump truck; Kenworth truck (year?); western pickup snow-plow attachment; cinder spreader parts (2 each); Hendricks walking beam suspension; Eaton 7-speed manual transmission; 1959 Fruehauf box trailer axle assembly; 2000 Craftco diesel crack-patcher; Essick concrete mixer; old burner box pipes; fuel storage container and stand, meeting room, guardrail posts, 2002 GMC Sierra 1500; 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe; 1993 Chevrolet Blazer, 2000 Ford Explorer, 2000 Chevrolet 2500 4x4 GMT truck; 2001 Dodge 3500 van; 1992 Chevrolet 3500 truck, 1989 Chevrolet Cheyenne, 1995 Ford Taurus, 1958 Chevrolet water truck, 2006 Chrysler Town & Country van, screen; Grimmer Schmidt 190d compressor, NPK hammer, Hobart welder (Titan 7000); Dayton 5000 watt generator, Coats Tire machine; Block & tackle, 2-weatherguard inside-the-bed toolbox; Delta across-the-bed toolbox, 2-jobox across-the-bed toolbox; 2007 Ford Taurus SEL; 2004 Chevrolet Impala, 2005 Chevrolet Impala, 2000 Ford Expedition, 2001 Ford Explorer, 2006 Chevrolet Trail blazer LS.
