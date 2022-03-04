A $50,000 grant now allows Gila County to expand its youth council programs in Payson and Globe.
Michael O’Driscoll, director of the Health and Emergency Management Department, asked the Gila County Board of Supervisors to accept the funds at its March 1 meeting.
The money is from the Arizona Department of Health Services Bureau of Women’s and Children’s Health.
The grant funds are to establish and fund two youth advisory councils — one in northern Gila County and one in southern Gila County.
With the grant, the county must develop a functional Youth Council with eight to 10 youth members or enhance an existing Youth Council, supported by one adult Youth Adviser. The Youth Council should address one or more of the following public health issues impacting adolescents: specifically, suicide prevention, bullying prevention, sexual health, promoting annual adolescent well visits, injury prevention, and/or promoting preventive dental visits.
Youth Council members can be between the ages of 11 and 19.
Youth Councils should build positive experiences, positive relationships, and positive environments where young people are given the space to be leaders, take initiative, create innovative ideas and solutions to public health issues youth face daily; solicit input and feedback from participating Youth Council members on adolescent-centered projects developed at the state level; and provide the opportunity to Youth Council members to take part in and assist with the development of the biennial summer Adolescent Health Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!