Gila County government saw several changes in department leadership during 2022.
The county lost some key people, but for the most part have put familiar faces into new places.
“They have given their hearts and minds to Gila County for many years,” said Michael O’Driscoll, assistant county manager — one of those familiar county face in a new county place, he was promoted from director of Health and Emergency Management to the new administrative post earlier this year.
“One of the great practices that county manager James Menlove brought to the county leadership team was an understanding of the importance of succession planning. We understand quite well that successful transition in leadership roles can have a strong impact with talent retention, organizational clarity, and performance maintenance. These are all issues that can have hidden costs that we actively discuss being prepared for.
“We prepared for these issues by making sure that our county leaders actively seek out, cultivate, and mentor future leaders,” O’Driscoll said.
It is not always possible to implement the practice since many positions require unique qualifications, licenses and education, he said.
“We have also put a lot of focus on getting our open job postings out into the local area, as well as to the state and greater U.S. Recently we have expanded our use of social media to highlight hard to fill positions. Additionally, the switch to the governmentjobs.com job search engine has given us a much broader reach both statewide and nationally for reaching qualified candidates wherever they are. So far, the plans we have in place have worked in our favor and we have been able to find strong talent to fill our vacated positions both internally and externally. We have continued to post all open positions on our website and on governmentjobs.com and we always interview the best candidates,” O’Driscoll said.
With O’Driscoll’s promotion to assistant county manager, his deputy, Josh Beck, officially accepted the position as the Gila County Director of Health & Emergency Management on Sept. 26, 2022.
Both Jacque Sanders and Mary Springer retire in December. Sanders was the deputy county manager and director of the Gila County Library District. Springer was the county’s finance director.
At this time, the deputy county manager position that Sanders held is not being filled, O’Driscoll said.
“The open district librarian position was posted and Elaine Votruba was the strongest applicant and on Dec. 5, 2022 she accepted the position,” he said.
Votruba has been with Gila County since June 27, 2016 as the public services librarian and has incredible knowledge and experience in the library systems in Gila County, O’Driscoll said. She was also an active volunteer at the Payson Public Library for many years.
The Gila County Finance Director position is going to Maryn Belling.
“Belling has been an integral member of the finance team, holding positions of increasing responsibility and accountability since July 2018. She was promoted to the position of finance director and has been previously responsible for preparing and monitoring the annual budget and mandatory audits required by the State of Arizona,” O’Driscoll said.
