Gila County Government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from entry-level clerk positions to department head directors.
Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs — whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers can sign-up now with the NEOGOV –governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz.
Set up your account, input your education and work history and that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications.
It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available.
Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process.
Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
Openings
The Library District needs an IT Support Specialist, with salary listed at $48,202 — $65,072. Tasked with maintaining electronic library resources including the Library District website, the Integrated Library System (ILS), and to act as a liaison between County IT and all library staff. This position assists in the planning and implementation of budgets and E-Rate requirements. Develop and manage new projects as assigned including professional collections to affiliate and branch libraries, participate in planning and promoting other educational and community programs sponsored by the library, conduct community outreach and promote libraries within the community and assist in the Summer Reading Program to affiliate and branch libraries.
The County Attorney’s Office needs a Diversion Officer, with advertised pay range from $40,227 — $54,307 and tasked with ensuring that first time criminal defendants are punished for their actions without leaving lifetime blemishes on their criminal histories and that victims receive restitution for the crimes committed against them.
The County Recorder’s Office hopes to hire a clerk, paid $25,433 — $34,970 for clerical work and data entry, such as recording legal documents, customer service and assisting with early voting and voter registration.
The Payson Justice Court needs a part-time Bailiff to be paid between $14.58 — $20.05 per hour.
Other Payson jobs
• IT Support Specialist for the Library District, $48,202 — $65,072
• Permit Technician 1 for Community Development, $31,694 — $43,579
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104 — $91,563
• Sheriff’s Deputy, with a salary range $50,612 — $64,000
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $36,168 — $49,731
• Sheriff’s Office Detention Medical Director, $76,187 — $100,948
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $48,202 — $65,072
• Recycling and Landfill Equipment Operator for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $34,610 — $47,589
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!