Jacob Fitzhugh worked on a mapping project for Community Development; others had summer assignments ranging from pool lifeguard, to interning with the economic development director — still others learned job skills at Gila County Public Works and with the Health & Emergency Management Department.
If you’re between ages 16 and up, need a summer job, applications opened last week for temporary jobs over June-July, sponsored by the Gila County Board of Supervisors and other community partners.
This innovative program matches local youth with a range of jobs that pay $12.15-per-hour.
The work is county government, the city of Globe and the towns of Payson, Hayden, Miami, Star Valley, Winkelman and Young.
The program is a great opportunity for high school juniors and seniors, those enrolled in the next college semester and young adults to explore local career avenues, acquire lifelong skills — and begin to build a network in their community.
Read more, or download an application PDF from gilacountyaz.gov (from the main page you’ll need to follow navigation bar click links choosing: offices & departments, then “human resources,” then “employment opportunities”)
Apply soon; the deadline is May 10 for full-time work starting June 7.
Are you skilled with office programs such as Microsoft Word, XL and PowerPoint? Make sure to list those software skills on the application when you apply; your Gila County summer job placement might just be in a comfortable and air-conditioned office. There are indoor clerical positions for data entry, filing, mail processing, faxing, and copying; front office reception, and other general administrative and clerical support.
If you prefer working outdoors, list applicable experience when you apply — there are opportunities for that.
Last year’s hires included groundskeepers to rake, prune, pull weeds and pickup trash — using tools, pruning saws, hedge and brush trimmers.
Do family and friends love the creative video shorts that you film, edit and post on Facebook or Instagram? List that skill, too — there just might be a summer job that includes work as a social media intern — in fact, a short video about last year’s summer job cadre was edited and posted by one of the participants — and you can view the short clip on YouTube (search using keywords “Gila County Summer Youth Employment 2019”).
Summer youth employees should be ready to help with special projects, possibly attend staff meetings. And, of course, “other duties as assigned.”
Call Erica Raymond at Gila County Human Resources, 928-402-4253 or email eraymond@gilacountyaz.gov for additional information.
