It won’t be long until school is out, so once again Gila County plans a Summer Jobs Program for those 16 and older.
Among the job opportunities: work for the county’s IT department; learn about public health; test skills with Community Development; work in one of the libraries; or get outside with the Town of Payson Public Works Department.
Applications are open now and the deadline to file an application is May 16.
The jobs are temporary jobs and take place June through July. They are sponsored by the Gila County Board of Supervisors and local community partners.
This innovative program matches local youth with a range of jobs that pay $12.80 per hour, working for county government towns of Payson, Star Valley, Young and across southern Gila County.
Two years ago Tyler Shreeve scored a summer internship with Gila County’s IT department — and created a two-minute video about the program (view it at youtu.be/XDd_D0FJObs) or just search YouTube using keywords Gila County Summer Youth Employment to find the link.
His job continued into the fall and winter, too — showing that Gila County’s summer youth jobs program is an exceptional way to make career connections and explore different lines of work.
In previous years other students have interned with the City of Globe’s economic development department, with the Town of Payson, and other Rim Country communities. Taking precautions that were required for COVID-19, the program stayed on track last summer, too.
In Payson, Jacob Fitzhugh was assigned to a mapping project on his very first day on the job, and when his eight-week internship ended, Community Development staff agreed that if he needed a reference letter for future work he had been “our best temporary worker — ever!”
So if you’re a student age 16 or older, need a summer job?
This is a great opportunity for high school juniors and seniors, those enrolled in the next college semester and young adults to explore local career avenues, acquire lifelong skills — and begin to build a network in their community. Read more, or download an application PDF from gilacountyaz.gov from the main page you’ll need to follow navigation bar click links choosing: offices & departments, then ‘“human resources,” then “employment opportunities.”
Apply soon, the deadline is May 16 for full-time work that starts in June.
Call Erica Raymond at Gila County Human Resources, 928-402-4253 or email eraymond@gilacountyaz.gov with questions or for additional details.
