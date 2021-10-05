Great news for job applicants interested in a new career with Gila County government: this week the Human Resources team announced they’ve upgraded to an electronic application process. This secure, safe online platform allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs even on your mobile device.
In fact, job seekers, sign-up now with the NEOGOV. Find NEOGOV at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history — and that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications.
It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
The county is hiring
Are you a mechanic, or vehicle equipment maintenance supervisor, and looking for a new workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County this week posted new local jobs based in Globe — ranging from get-your-foot-in-the-door entry-level positions such as a building maintenance technician with a pay range between $29,023-$39,906. Human Resources needs an administrative assistant, to be paid from $33,120-$45,540; Justice Court has advertised for a clerk with salary range from $30,329-$41,702; Public Works needs an accounting clerk to be paid $31,694-$43,579.
Arguably the most unique and challenging job with Gila County is “communicable disease specialist” for Health and Emergency Management, with pay from $34,610-$47,589, and assisting with infectious disease epidemiologic activities of the Health Department. The successful candidate manages the surveillance programs, including routine reportable disease surveillance and response, health care provider outreach; assist nursing staff in outbreak investigations, data, management and health communication, including maintaining communicable disease protocols for disease reporting and investigation and compliance with state Health Department and federal regulations.
Other jobs include:
• Roads supervisor in Star Valley; Public Works; $45,906-$61,973
• Human resources liaison; Sheriff’s Office; $29,023-$39,906
• Juvenile clinical mental health therapist; Probation; $53,142-$71,742
• Juvenile detention officer (two positions available); Probation; $36,168-$49,731
• The Sheriff’s Office has open positions for deputy sheriff, with a salary range from $50,612 to $68,326, and detention officer, with a pay range from $36,168 to $49,731
• Community health policy analyst; Health & Emergency Management; $45,906-$61,973
• Chief building official; Community Development; $69,104-$91,563
• Public health nurse; Health & Emergency Management; $50,612-$68,326
• Zoning & building inspector; Community Development; $40,227-$54,307
• Chief appraiser; Assessor; $62,680-$83,050
• Automotive mechanic; Public Works, Star Valley; $36,168-$49,731
• Recycling & landfill equipment operator (senior); $34,610-$47,589
• Vehicle & equipment mechanic (senior); $37,795-$51,969
• Road maintenance equipment operator — Jobs based in both Star Valley and Young; $31,694-$43,579
