Although we remain within an ongoing state of emergency – that doesn’t stop first responders from preparing for other disasters. Police and fire chiefs from across Gila County meet again Wednesday, Dec. 15, a Wednesday, along with Gila County Emergency Management staff, convening as the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC).
Emergency planners who aren’t already on the invitation list, and should be, are invited to sign-up with a call to Justin Quarles, 928-402-8764 or 928-200-9137 or email jquarles@gilacountyaz.gov.
“These meetings have two main objectives – first is to convene and update all of our members, and secondly to explore a few topics that are specific to emergency planning as we’ve experienced it during this past year of the pandemic – and demonstrate the importance of building and maintaining partnerships well before an emergency arises,” said Quarles, emergency management specialist with the Gila County Office of Emergency Management.
“Another topic we’ll explore are the successes and challenges of responding, when communication or support is not effective.”
This session returns to a virtual meeting online, due to pandemic precautions and limitations.
The Gila County LEPC’s objective is to connect members, first responders, health care and industry partners in an opportunity to strengthen essential relationships and collaborations for future response to an emergency.
