Protect a child from measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella, tetanus and influenza by having them vaccinated at one of the Gila County Public Health Department clinics in Globe and Payson.
Officials recommend immunizations start after a baby’s second month. The county also offers age-appropriate immunizations for toddlers and preschool age youngsters and dependent children all the way through age 18.
The immunizations are administered by registered nurses, and during June you can arrange an appointment for shots offered from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and also from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except Thursday, June 25 when clinic hours are reserved for family planning.
For safety of the children, their parent or guardian and the staff, appointments are required for immunizations to limit the number of people in the office at once — and to assure social distancing safety. To arrange an appointment, call 928-474-1210.
Want to read more about vaccines? Gila County Public Health has links to these resources for parents and guardians:
• Recommended Immunizations for Children
• Parents’ Guide to Childhood Immunizations
• The Journey of Your Child’s Vaccines
Find these and much more at gilacountyaz.gov, under “Offices/Departments” choose “Health & Emergency Management.”
