Have you daydreamed of a job running a dump truck, grader, bulldozer, or other heavy equipment? Gila County Public Works just announced a new “Road Scholar” apprenticeship with pay starting at $32,398 per year, and the chance to earn your Class B Commercial Driver’s License.

And, by the end of 18 months coaching and supervision, having learned to drive and prove your proficiency in safely operating a 10-wheel dump truck and a grader, graduates are on track for an Operator 1 salary starting at $39,186, or Operator 2 where the annual salary starts at $40,227.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.