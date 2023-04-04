Seniors, are you aware you could be eligible for $100 to spend at the Payson Farmer’s Market when it opens Memorial Day weekend?
And WIC families – did you know you qualify for $80 to buy fresh fruit, veggies and produce there?
Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month, on KMOG Radio (1420 AM, or 103.3 on your FM dial). Its next up presenter is Community Health Specialist Janice Chesser, with AZ Health Zone – Gila County.
She has so much helpful information to share. Here’s a preview for Rim Country residents who want to check their eligibility for the helpful programs Chesser administers.
During her May 1 radio spot, Chesser plans to talk about topics such as the county’s SNAP-Ed Program and the Payson Farmer’s Market.
Chesser began her career with Gila County more than three years ago, starting with its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.
When departmental reorganization in 2020 brought SNAP-Ed back to the health department, she transferred to the program.
“We are now in the third year of our five-year grant cycle,” she says.
Chesser is part of a team with her counterpart in the Globe/Miami area, Tammy Gueverra, and under the supervision of the county’s Health Programs Manager Nancy Rutherford.
“SNAP” stands for the “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” also known as “food stamps,” Chesser explains.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture runs the SNAP Education (SNAP-Ed) Program, supporting policy, systems, and environmental changes or “community-based interventions.”
This includes nutrition education to increase the likelihood that SNAP eligible families can and will choose healthful foods and physical activity to decrease sedentary behavior, which in turn will help reduce health disparities,” she says.
In Arizona, SNAP-Ed operates as “AZ Health Zone,” coordinating implementation of program goals with state partners and local implementing agencies in each of the state’s 15 counties, Chesser explains.
“I have never been happier,” she says. “I love what we do. It’s such a wonderful opportunity.”
Chesser’s work in nutrition involves the Payson Senior Center; Pineview Manor and local food pantries, as well as area schools.
She also collaborates with the Payson Farmer’s Market, run by John and Lorian Roethlein, who founded it 15 years ago.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, from Memorial Day weekend through mid-September at 816 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson (Sawmill Crossing).
Chesser helps oversee the Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), in which coupon books are distributed from the information booth at the farmer’s market.
“The coupon books are free to income-eligible seniors; seniors participating in the Commodity Senior Food Program (CSFP) Distribution (also known as the ‘yellow card” program) and families receiving WIC benefits,” she explains.
“This year, the benefit is doubled – $50 plus $50 = $100 for seniors and an additional $50 plus $30 = $80 for WIC families.”
It is a one-time distribution per summer market. “It can be picked up anytime this summer and used this summer,” Chesser explains.
The CSFP Program takes place the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Pantry, 800 W. Main St.,Payson.
The program involves distributing shelf-stable USDA food items and cheese. Those who sign up receive a “yellow card” they may then bring to the information booth to get the coupon book.
“Since there are so many seniors that qualify but don’t participate in the CSFP distribution boxes, they can sign a self-declaration statement at the information booth and still get the coupons,” says Chesser, adding that “senior” is defined as age 60-plus.
She also promotes the “Double-up Buck Program,” where those receiving SNAP benefits may run their EBT card at the information booth and get tokens to be used at the farmer’s market.
They also receive the same amount in special tokens to be used for produce at the market, Chesser adds.
“The bottom line is come to the information booth at the market,” she says. “The only documentation needed is a driver’s license or an ID card.”
Between area food banks and the nutrition programs available at the Payson Farmer’s Market, “there is no reason for anyone to go hungry in Payson,” Chesser says.
Her only question is, “Why don’t more people take advantage of these programs?”
In addition to various nutrition programs, Chesser also started the Heart n’ Soles Walking Club, which meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays by the Veterans Memorial Flag Poles at Green Valley Park. All skill levels are welcome.
She is also excited to hold the Second Annual Bicycle Safety Event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29, in the parking lot of Julia Randall Elementary School. It is a free, family event.
Chesser is well-known in northern Gila County and she in turn knows the community well.
A native of San Diego, she became a frequent visitor to Payson after her parents, Chuck and Pat Graser, built their home here in 1978. Janice then became a Payson resident in 2015.
“I have always worked for nonprofits and with low-income families, as well as children and adults with disabilities,” she says. “Everything that I have done prepared me for this job. I am blessed!”
