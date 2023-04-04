chesser

Janice Chesser, who has resided in Payson since 2015, and has been visiting since 1978 when her parents, Chuck and Pat Graser moved to the Rim Country, now serves as Community Health Specialist with AZ Health Zone - Gila County. She has been with the county for three years, starting with its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. Chesser has also worked with Payson Community Kids and a Payson area church.

 Gila County photo

Seniors, are you aware you could be eligible for $100 to spend at the Payson Farmer’s Market when it opens Memorial Day weekend?

And WIC families – did you know you qualify for $80 to buy fresh fruit, veggies and produce there?

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.