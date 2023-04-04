April is observed as National County Government Month, and as a longtime member of the National Association of Counties (NACo), Gila County has this opportunity to spotlight “a moment to elevate our work and educate citizens on the importance of county government,” as NACo president Denise Winfrey, describes this month’s observance across the United States.

Since 1991 NACo has encouraged counties to actively promote county roles and responsibilities in serving residents. To kickoff National County Government Month here in Gila County, the Board of Supervisors, during its April 4 meeting, will approve a proclamation naming the month of April 2023 as National County Government Month, with this year’s theme: “Counties RISE!” an acronym for Resiliency, Inclusion, Solvency and Empowerment.

