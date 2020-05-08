Residents of Deer Creek, the Old State Route 88 and Walnut Springs: please mark your calendar and make sure you’re not parked on roadways during scheduled chip sealing and striping during May and June.
Gila County Public Works Road Department announced the following schedule of road maintenance.
Deer Creek: Chipping on May 11-12, with striping to follow May 18 and June 22.
Old SR 188: Chipping on May 13. Striping will be May 19-20, and May 23
Walnut Springs: Chipping on May 14; no striping scheduled.
