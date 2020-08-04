Rim Country vote centers and polling places for today’s Aug. 4 primary are listed below. Gila County has a total of six vote centers, and 11 precinct polling sites; these Rim Country locations are open until 7 p.m.
• Payson Vote Center #1, Expedition Church, 302 South Ash Street
• Payson Vote Center #2, First Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 East Tyler Parkway
• Payson Vote Center #3, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 East Highway 260
• Star Valley Vote Center, Rim View Community Church, 4180 East Highway 260
• Gisela: Tonto Valley Bible Church, 526 S Valley View Drive
• Pine Strawberry East & West: First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 North Highway 87
• Roosevelt & Sierra Ancha: Roosevelt Baptist Church, 18659 Highway 188
• Tonto Basin: Chamber of Commerce, 45675 Highway 188
• Whispering Pines: East Verde Baptist Church, 11209 North Houston Mesa Road
• Young: Pleasant Valley Community Center on Highway 288
• Zane Grey: Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship Church, 1036 East Christopher Creek Loop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!