The Gila County Board of Supervisors was to meet Jan. 26 in a work session, but they canceled it due to the weather.
The agenda included preparations to redistrict the county based on the 2020 Gila County Census. The purpose of the work session was to review and discuss the redistricting process, including key dates along the process.
Redistricting is drawing new congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Upon completion of the 2020 census, Arizona will draft and enact new district maps. Arizona’s nine United States representatives and 90 state legislators are all elected from political divisions called districts. District lines are redrawn every 10 years following completion of the United States census.
Federal law stipulates that districts must have nearly equal populations and must not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is responsible for drawing both congressional and state legislative district lines.
The last census redistricting process included appointing a committee to propose changes to the board. This process took nearly a year to complete, with people meeting in person.
