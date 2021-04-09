Do your youngsters love to color? Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham and her staff invite children in the K-through-8 age range to submit a creatively inked (or crayoned or penciled) page for a chance at prizes.
The art contest is associated with April’s designation as National County Government Month, and age-appropriate art templates come in three separate styles:
Kids in K-2 are invited to color a patriotic teddy bear; grades 3-5 have a more challenging “waving flag and stars” motif. Those in grades 6-8 are invited to flex their creativity with a more complicated, and slightly abstract, flag surrounded by sliced fruit.
To enter, download the coloring page from the Gila County Recorder’s Facebook page (facebook.com/gilacountyrecorder) or get a copy at your local school or library. Contest rules include that entries will be judged on basis of neatness, color and technique. Felt-tip markers, crayons or colored pencils may be used. All entries must be the work of the artist (parents of younger children may assist with entry form). All entries are non-returnable and become property of Gila County Recorder’s Office. Decision of the judges will be final. Art must be turned in by April 12, and will be picked up from participating local libraries and schools on April 13. Winners will be notified by the Gila County Recorder’s Office through email or phone, with one winner chosen from each category: Grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. For questions regarding the coloring contest contact Katie Judd, Voter Outreach by email to kjudd@gilacountyaz.gov; or Voter Outreach Assistant Edith Starr at estarr@gilacountyaz.gov.
