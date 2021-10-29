A new Gila County business, Wowza LLC, based in Miami, Ariz., won the bid to provide COVID-19 help to underserved communities.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 19 meeting approved the award of the $520,000 bid.
The money comes from a $567,203 Health Disparities grant to the county from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The grant is to address COVID-19 testing initiatives.
Wowza LLC must work toward reducing COVID-19 testing-related health disparities; improving and increasing testing and contact tracing in rural under-resourced populations; and improving state and local health department capacity and services for the most underserved within Gila County.
The company submitted the only bid for the project, said Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Health and Emergency Management. He said Wowza met all bid specifications and offered a low bid price of $520,000.
O’Driscoll told the BOS they went with Wowza because of its local experience and availability to serve Gila County.
The company has over 20 years of experience in program management, educational program development and data analytics, said Craig Rice, president of Wowza, in the cover letter of his proposal for the bid.
Founded in Georgia, the company relocated to Arizona in May 2021.
