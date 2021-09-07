Are you a mechanic, or vehicle equipment maintenance supervisor, and looking for a new workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County this week posted new local jobs based in Payson and Rim Country — ranging from get-your-foot-in-the-door entry-level positions such as an Administrative Clerk Specialist with Public Works based in Star Valley and with pay range from $31,694 — $43,579.
Two Juvenile Detention Officers are needed; a high school diploma or GED is the minimum education requirement, six months relevant experience; and pay range $36,168 — $49,731. Payson Justice Court needs a part-time bailiff; hourly pay rate for that job ranges from $14.58 — $20.05.
Gila County offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits – even workplace wellness programs. Read complete job descriptions and apply online at gilacountyaz.gov, from the dropdown menu choose ‘Human Resources,’ then click ‘Employment’ and then ‘Employment Opportunities’ for specific jobs such as:
• Communicable Disease Specialist for Health and Emergency Management, pay ranges from $34,610 — $47,589. Assist with infectious disease epidemiologic activities of the Health Department by managing the surveillance programs, including routine reportable disease surveillance and response, healthcare provider outreach; assist nursing staff in outbreak investigations, data, management and health communication, including maintaining communicable disease protocols for disease reporting and investigation and compliance with State Health Department and Federal regulations.
Note: This job may surprise you! Read Michele Nelson’s interview and feature, “Disease detectives work to trace coronavirus contacts” online from our April 2, 2020 issue at payson.com.
• Community Health Policy Analyst for the Department of Health & Emergency Management, $44,268 — $52,015. Duties range from implementing public health policy to systems and environmental change strategies focused on teen pregnancy prevention, community wellness, chronic disease, tobacco prevention, school health, and community design.
• Sheriff’s Office also has open positions for Deputy Sheriff, with a salary range $50,612 — $68,326, and Detention Officer, with pay range $36,168 — $49,731
• Chief Appraiser in the Assessor’s Office, $62,680 — $83,050. Value and classify taxable property within Gila County in a fair and equitable manner based on the Arizona Revised Statutes. This position performs property valuations, determines market adjustments on property, defends valuations and classifications of properties in court, provides property owners with information and explanations, answers petitions and settles legal issues.
• Regional Roads Manager in Star Valley, $53,142 — $71,742
• Public Works Roads Supervisor based in Tonto Basin $45,906 — $61,973
• Buckhead Mesa Landfill Equipment Operator (Senior), with two positions available, $34,610 — $47,589
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104 — $91,563
• Zoning & Building Inspector for Community Development, $40,227 — $54,307
• Automotive Mechanic for Public Works in Star Valley, $36,168 — $49,731
• Vehicle & Equipment Mechanic Senior for Public Works in Star Valley, $37,795 — $51,969
• Road Maintenance Equipment Operator (2 positions available) in Star Valley, with another two jobs based in Young, $31,694 — $43,579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!