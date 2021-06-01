Are you a mechanic or vehicle equipment maintenance supervisor and looking for a new workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County this week posted new local jobs based here in Rim Country – listings include three based in Star Valley for Public Works: an automotive mechanic to be paid from $34,877 to $47,956 (depending upon experience); also a senior vehicle and equipment mechanic with a salary range from $36,447 to $50,114; and a vehicle and equipment maintenance supervisor with a salary range of $46,482 to $62,750.
Gila County offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and even workplace wellness programs. Read complete job descriptions and apply online at gilacountyaz.gov, from the dropdown menu choose Human Resources, then click Employment, and then Employment Opportunities for specific jobs such as:
• Court Clerk, for the Clerk of the Superior Court, with salary range from $30,563 to $42,024; use job code 21-048 when you apply. This new hire will receive, compute, classify and post fees or fines for criminal, family law, civil, probate and guardianship cases; also issue receipts; reconcile the cash drawer, list data on indexes and cross reference systems and enter information and documents into established filing and data systems, among other tasks. A high school diploma or GED with additional specialized or technical training courses is the minimum education requirement.
• Buckhead Mesa Recycling and Landfill Equipment Operator, Senior with salary between $33,375 and $45,891. Duties and responsibilities include planning land and slope grades for safe bulldozer operation, including building refuse lifts; operates heavy equipment and trash compactor and moves dirt according to precise regulations using scraper equipment; ensures adherence to county safety program and heavy equipment maintenance program and advises public on appropriate dumping sites; separates recyclable products including tires, car batteries, waste oil, metal and paper; and construction duties ranging from building fences, to maintaining berms and drainage, and constructing roads for public access to dumping areas.
• Administrative Assistant for the Community Development, salary ranges from $31,938 to $43,915. Our new hire will act as liaison between Community Development, the public, vendors, residents, other departments and anyone needing information or services. Tasks include preparing agendas and minutes for Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments; distributes agenda packets for Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments; prepares legal notices for publication in newspaper and posting at the property for zoning applications; office supply inventory, answering phones, and preparing quarterly Planning & Zoning applications reports.
• Deputy Probation Officer, $44,268 — $59,762
• Deputy Sheriff for the Sheriff’s Office, $48,806 — $65,888
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $34,877 — $47,956
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office, $72,099 — $95,531
• Road Maintenance Equipment Operator – two jobs each in Young and also Star Valley, $30,563 — $42,024
• Senior Planner for Community Development, $48,806 — $65,888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!