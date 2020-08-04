A recent article in the Payson Roundup aimed the spotlight on Gila County Health & Emergency Management’s team of Disease Detectives, striving to limit the spread of COVID-19, reporting that, “every time someone tests positive for COVID-19 in Gila County, health workers talk to an average of four of their close contacts trying to keep the infection from spreading.”
It truly can be detective work – cases can have as little as one personal contact to trace, most have more – the record so far is 43 contacts.
Want to join this COVID-19 response team? Gila County Health & Emergency Management has announced it’s hiring two more investigators to work as contact tracers.
Do you enjoy talking to people; and do you take pride in your phone, computer and interview skills? Are you enthused to be trained to focus those skills on behalf of our community’s public health? Here’s your chance to join a dynamic and cohesive team – working together to flatten the curve and reduce infection – keeping people safer in our communities. The salary starts at $33,375.
Want to know more about the work of Disease Detectives? Search the web using keyword “Gila County Disease Detectives” for the article. Read the complete
job description, and apply online or download the application PDF at gilacountyaz.gov (choose ‘human resources’ from the dropdown menu, and then choose ‘employment’, then ‘employment opportunities.’
