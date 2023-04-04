teacher of yearnoms

An inspiring teacher made a big impact in your life, your education – or maybe your choice for a career. Do you know there’s a way to spotlight and celebrate that dedicated, unforgettable educator? You still have time – nominations are accepted through Sunday, April 30 for Gila County Teacher of the Year, an annual recognition sponsored by the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office.

Anyone can nominate a teacher who has gone out of her or his way to change the course of their students’ lives. Students, parents, fellow educators, district administrators, school district staff and community members are encouraged to nominate Gila County’s most outstanding educators.

