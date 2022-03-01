You probably know teachers who have gone out of their way to change the course of students’ lives. Students, parents, fellow educators, district administrators, school district staff and community members are encouraged to nominate Gila County’s most outstanding educators.
The Gila County Teacher of the Year will receive a $500 award, plus countywide recognition and acclaim.
This award recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 professional educators from public and charter schools who have made outstanding academic contributions to Gila County’s school children.
The award is an important opportunity to elevate the values of exceptional educators in Gila County. Over the past year, teachers have had to become creative in finding innovative ways to continue to educate children. All teachers deserve recognition of these accomplishments, even if they don’t win Teacher of the Year, Gila County recognizes them for all their efforts.
Gila County Education Service Agency sponsors the Gila County Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination forms and letters deadline is 5 p.m., Saturday, April 30. Nominations may be emailed to cfisher-smith@gilacountyaz.gov, dropped off in person at the Gila County School Superintendent’s office or mailed to Gila County School Superintendent, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe, AZ 85501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!