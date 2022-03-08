They asked for $500,000 but got $100,000.
Representatives from the City of Globe’s “Let’s DIVE In” Community Center Swimming Pool Rehabilitation Project came before the Gila County Board of Supervisors March 1 asking for money for the project. The project, with a full build out, is currently estimated to be $4.6 million.
Steve Christensen, District 1 supervisor, said the pool was a good idea, but he would not support giving it county funds until he learned more about it and a fair contribution in northern Gila County.
While both Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey said they supported the pool proposal, neither was ready to give the full $500,000 requested.
So, $100,000 was approved by Cline and Humphrey. Christensen voted against giving the funds to the project. “It doesn’t make any sense to give the money today. I’d be in favor of tabling it,” he said.
County Manager James Menlove wanted to know a “drop dead” date for a decision. The project representatives said they would need to know by April 15. Menlove said that was doable since the county could allocate none of its $10 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds until April 1. He also reminded the BOS it just saw more than $35 million in county projects proposed for the ARPA money. The pool is not a top priority for the county, he said, adding there are no water recreation facilities serving the Rim Country in Payson.
According to the presentation made for the project, the Globe Community Pool was built in 1962. Actual work on the project started Jan. 4, 2022, with workers fencing off the project area. “Demo Day” was celebrated Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Most recently, a $1.5 million partnership was formed with the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, and BHP contributed an additional $150,000 toward the project.
Past presentations to the BOS on the pool project were Oct. 26, 2021, when an update and presentation was made Linda Oddonetto, City of Globe’s economic development director, and other city staff, asking the county to support its “Let’s DIVE In!” Community Center Swimming Pool Rehabilitation Project.
According to the presentation pool proponents said, in a recent, recreation-based community survey by the Cobre Valley Watershed Partnership Recreation Committee, 75% of 800 respondents across the region rated access to water recreation as a top priority.
They continued, stating community recreation is identified as a top priority in multiple community facilitations, such as the Globe City Council Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022; ‘Recharge Our Community Economy’ Town Hall Series (sponsored by HUD/facilitated by RCAC); and the Cobre Valley Collaborative Three-Year Community Action Plan (sponsored by Vitalyst & AZ Partnership for Healthy Communities).
The pool representatives said they also identified recreation as a critical area of economic opportunity and vital for community well-being. In a recent community survey by the Recreation Workgroup of the CV (Cobre Valley) Watershed Partnership, 75% of participants identified a pool as the most wished-for amenity. The target population to be served by the pool are the nearly 6,000 visitors/season (daily count only) who were served prior to closing in 2014; this does not include the CCYS Piranhas (average 80 members/year), adult volleyball, water aerobics, or events (both public and private).
Other groups who plan to use the pool when opened are the Cobre Valley Youth Club and Foundry Teen Program. The reopening of the pool will immediately address the local need for water recreation in the (southern Gila County) region.
They added, many regional surveys and facilitations have been completed, and water recreation has repeatedly been identified as a community priority. Based on historical data, reopening the pool will directly impact at least 6,500 people each season, with expected growth in subsequent years. Reopening this iconic facility will enhance the quality of life across all demographics, including the surrounding communities of Globe-Miami-San Carlos and the unincorporated areas, with a population of over 20,000.
“We are looking forward to providing a safe, beautiful place to gather for water recreation, programs, and events while re-establishing the anchor in our community that our residents are requesting,” they concluded.
(1) comment
Wow Globe can Renovate their old pool and even get money from the county . We need 100k toward Taylor Pool in Payson donated by the County . Save our Pool Save our Pool 🏊♂️🏊🏊♀️
