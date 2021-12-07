inter agency
From Gila County

The monthly area Social Services Inter-Agency Meeting and Conference Call is at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday Dec. 9.

Noemi Leiva, with Molina marketing and community outreach, is the guest speaker. She will discuss health care.

Gila County Community Action Program (CAP) hosts the once-a-month inter-agency meeting. The meeting link is https://gilacountyaz-gov.zoom.us/j/97704147081?pwd=UGRrcHYyRXpPRXBwMGZCUW9ueXdQQT09. The meeting ID is 977 0414 7081, the passcode is 413713. The meeting can also be joined by phone at 888-788-0099.

To have the website link above emailed, call Elsa Bobier at 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.

