Facing a utility shut-off? Gila County Community Action Program can help.
Payson and Rim Country businesses and residents alike have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout. If you are struggling to pay rent or utility bills Gila County’s Community Action Program (CAP) staff want to help.
“And that’s not new — for decades prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Community Action staff have been there for low-income residents of Payson and Rim Country, Globe-Miami and all of Gila County, with services including rent and utility assistance, provisions for the homeless, and making helpful connections to other state or federal resources and programs that can assist when you’re in a bind,” said Malissa Buzan, director, Gila County CAP program. “Community Action staff wants to help!”
Gila County assistance starts with a two-page application, which can be downloaded or printed from gilacountyaz.gov. From the main page choose “Offices & Departments” and then click “Community Services” and then “Community Action Program.”
Print a copy of the two-page prescreening form — which must be printed, filled-out, and delivered by fax, postal mail, or delivered in person.
The CAP office in Payson recently moved to 514 S. Beeline Highway, and appointments are required in advance for in-person visits.
During weekday business hours, call Community Action staff in Payson at 928-474-7192 to ask Dorine or Elsa about eligibility for programs such as Low Income Home Energy Assistance, which can assist with:
• Cooling or heating bills — gas or electric
• Utility deposit payments
• Emergency utility assistance to avoid disconnection
• Utility assistance paid to your landlord, if the utility bill is part of your rent
• Home Energy Assistance Fund Program
• Crisis-related loss of income
• Unanticipated expenses
• Health and safety reasons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!