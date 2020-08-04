Pandemic-related quarantine, social distancing, job loss and anxiety have all taken a heavy toll. Nationwide surveys of United States adults revealed significant increases in psychological distress, particularly in ages 18-29. It’s not over yet, and as the pandemic endures, communities continue working together on a local level providing support to local residents who need help.
Are you dealing with too much family stress? NAMI Payson has August outreach including a Family Support Group, for family members of individuals coping with mental health conditions, meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second Thursday (Aug. 13) each month at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.
Dates are to-be-announced for a Connections Recovery Support Group also planned for August.
NAMI Payson is a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Health, and a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to improving lives of Rim Country residents dealing with mental health challenges.
Read more about programs offered in Rim Country and find links to a variety of therapy and recovery resources at namipayson.org , join our community and stay connected with local volunteers at facebook.com/NAMIPayson.
For questions, email namipayson@yahoo.com or leave a voicemail at 928-301-9140.
